GOP may face grim reward for revival of Detroit

By DAVID EGGERT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/30 12:10
DETROIT (AP) — During their eight years in control of Michigan's government, Republicans have had one achievement that stands out: successfully taking the city of Detroit through federal bankruptcy to make way for its economic revival.

Now that feat may bring a bittersweet reward.

As the midterm election approaches, GOP leaders are bracing for the worst as Democrats appear poised to win the governor's office and other statewide posts and to make gains in the Legislature.

And one factor in the GOP's predicament could be a resurgent Detroit.

The city's downtown and some urban neighborhoods are attracting thousands of young, likely left-leaning professionals to an expanding job market. And in August's primary election, about 100,000 people voted, up 14,000 from 2010. Turnout increased from 15.2 percent to 21.6 percent.