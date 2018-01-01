  1. Home
  2. Environment

Free rides today on Taipei's first all-electric bus route

Taipei's first all-electric bus route is offering free rides until Halloween

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 12:10
Drivers stand next to fleet of new electric buses.

Drivers stand next to fleet of new electric buses. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To encourage ridership on Taipei's first all-electric bus line, passengers can take the buses for free until Halloween (Oct. 31).

The new bus route, designated No. 66, started running yesterday (Oct. 29) from Songshan Station to the MRT Taipei Zoo, with passengers able to ride free of charge until tomorrow. The new bus route, consisting of 12 electric buses, is being operating by Shin-Shin Bus Co. (欣欣客運).

The new buses will run along Xinyi Expressway, connecting to 11 schools and 4 MRT stations. The route will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at roughly 20 minute intervals, with notable stops along the way including Taipei 101, MRT Muzha Station, Muzha Park, and National Chengchi University.

The new electric bus route is part of the Taipei City Public Transportation Office's new green energy policy, which aims to get 400 electric buses on the city's streets within four years, with the ultimate goal of electrifying all buses. 

At 12 tons, the new buses are the lightest in the same class in the world and they have a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour. Each seat on the buses has two USB charging outlets so passengers can recharge their devices as they ride. 


(CNA image)
electric buses
electric bus
green energy
Electric Vehicles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei’s first all-electric bus route hits the road
Taipei’s first all-electric bus route hits the road
2018/10/29 14:25
Taiwan’s largest solar park begins electricity production
Taiwan’s largest solar park begins electricity production
2018/10/22 17:46
Wind farm construction underway off coast of central Taiwan's Changhua County
Wind farm construction underway off coast of central Taiwan's Changhua County
2018/10/09 11:18
Dutch firm CIP inks deal with Taiwan company to reach country's 2025 wind power goals
Dutch firm CIP inks deal with Taiwan company to reach country's 2025 wind power goals
2018/10/02 18:02
Taiwan solar power leader Green Energy Technology to lay off 20% of workforce
Taiwan solar power leader Green Energy Technology to lay off 20% of workforce
2018/09/28 16:22