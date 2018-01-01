TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To encourage ridership on Taipei's first all-electric bus line, passengers can take the buses for free until Halloween (Oct. 31).

The new bus route, designated No. 66, started running yesterday (Oct. 29) from Songshan Station to the MRT Taipei Zoo, with passengers able to ride free of charge until tomorrow. The new bus route, consisting of 12 electric buses, is being operating by Shin-Shin Bus Co. (欣欣客運).

The new buses will run along Xinyi Expressway, connecting to 11 schools and 4 MRT stations. The route will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at roughly 20 minute intervals, with notable stops along the way including Taipei 101, MRT Muzha Station, Muzha Park, and National Chengchi University.

The new electric bus route is part of the Taipei City Public Transportation Office's new green energy policy, which aims to get 400 electric buses on the city's streets within four years, with the ultimate goal of electrifying all buses.

At 12 tons, the new buses are the lightest in the same class in the world and they have a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour. Each seat on the buses has two USB charging outlets so passengers can recharge their devices as they ride.



(CNA image)