National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/30 11:57
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 1 .857
Boston 4 2 .667
Philadelphia 4 3 .571 2
Brooklyn 2 5 .286 4
New York 2 5 .286 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 3 .500
Charlotte 3 4 .429 ½
Orlando 2 4 .333 1
Atlanta 2 4 .333 1
Washington 1 5 .167 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 0 1.000
Detroit 4 1 .800 2
Indiana 4 3 .571 3
Chicago 2 5 .286 5
Cleveland 0 6 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 2 .667
New Orleans 4 2 .667
Memphis 3 2 .600 ½
Dallas 2 5 .286
Houston 1 4 .200
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 5 1 .833
Portland 4 2 .667 1
Utah 4 2 .667 1
Minnesota 3 4 .429
Oklahoma City 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 7 1 .875
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 2
Sacramento 4 3 .571
L.A. Lakers 2 5 .286
Phoenix 1 5 .167 5

___

Sunday's Games

Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110

Utah 113, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92

Portland 103, Indiana 93

New York 115, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 123, Miami 113

Golden State 149, Chicago 124

Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120

San Antonio 113, Dallas 108, OT

Denver 116, New Orleans 111

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.