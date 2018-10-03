TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first Cross-strait Roundtable Forum, in which representatives from various Taiwanese and Chinese industries met to discuss future economic exchanges and cooperative development, came to a close yesterday evening (Oct. 29) in Beijing.

The forum acted as a platform largely for entertainment industry representatives from both sides of the strait to discuss strengthening cooperation and increasing exchange across a number of fields, and also helped facilitate the co-production of two TV dramas featuring a cast and crew from both countries.

A number of forums are held between China and Taiwan each year, despite Cross-Strait international relations being fraught with political tension. The majority comprise negotiations on joint business ventures or cultural exchanges between municipal delegations and private enterprises.

A regular and official political and economic exchanges which began in 2006 between KMT and CPP representatives has not been conducted this year. Formerly known as the Cross-strait Economic, Culture and Trade Forum, the Cross-strait Peace Forum has been held every year since—aside from 2014 when Taiwan was gearing up for the presidential elections.

Former Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Vincent Chang (張顯耀) reiterated that the Roundtable Forum is not a replacement for the existing Peace Forum, as focuses more on cultural than political exchanges.

Industry delegates from both sides formulated a joint proposal, deemed necessary after admitting relations had reached a deadlock and more needed to be done, to strengthen communication and open up dialogue in the hope that sluggish items could start “moving in the right direction.”

Altogether, the proposal names six goals, including: ensuring cross-strait peaceful development within the industry, promoting co-development across all fields, strengthening economic exchange, deepening industrial cooperation, promoting Chinese culture, and encouraging youth development.

It was also suggested that China’s 31 measures for Taiwan require more targeted and timelier implementation in accordance with the wishes of Taiwanese industries and compatriots.

Before the forum ended, industry leaders signed a joint agreement on entertainment program co-production which is hoped will facilitate the development of two new collaborative TV dramas. Participants went on to visit relevant ministries and entertainment centers around China.