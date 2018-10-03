  1. Home
  2. Business

Amazon and Taiwan’s Fu Jen Catholic University establish tech innovation school

The school aims to develop around 1500 cloud computing experts in 3 years 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 11:15
(Image courtesy of Fu Jen Catholic University)

(Image courtesy of Fu Jen Catholic University)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fu Jen Catholic University (FJCU) established the first cloud innovation school in Taiwan's northern metropolis to develop cloud computing talent, keep pace with the tech trends, and enhance the nation's competitiveness in the world's technology industry. 

On Oct. 29, the opening ceremony of FJCU Cloud Innovation School was conducted in the presence of the president of Fu Jen Catholic University Dr. Vincent Chiang, New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), and Managing Director of AWS Hong Kong and Taiwan Robert Wang, CNA reported.

According to Dr. Vincent Chiang, the main focus of the JFCU Cloud Innovation School is to nurture technical expertise in fields spanning big data, Artificial Intelligenence, Internet of Things, blockchain, and other emerging technologies, which adheres to the city's policy to invest further in training for technology development.   

Speaking at the ceremony, Robert Wang said AWS is honored to join hands with FJCU to establish the Cloud Innovation School to foster the adoption of cloud computing services in various companies and sectors and looked forward to the fast acceleration of the city's industry, the reports said. 

Earlier in March, an internet innovation center was established in a joint effort by the New Taipei City Government and AWS in support for technology development and startups. 
 
Amazon
AWS
Fu Jen Catholic University
cloud computing services
AI
blockchain
New Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman tumbles 2 stories into ocean from Taiwan's Elephant Trunk Rock 
Woman tumbles 2 stories into ocean from Taiwan's Elephant Trunk Rock 
2018/10/07 16:23
TSMC, foreign tech giants set up cloud technology alliance
TSMC, foreign tech giants set up cloud technology alliance
2018/10/06 18:50
Hilton returns to Taiwan after 15 years
Hilton returns to Taiwan after 15 years
2018/10/04 19:22
AI is key to shackles of business: Taiwan AI Labs head
AI is key to shackles of business: Taiwan AI Labs head
2018/10/03 17:51
New Taipei City International Documentary Month to screen 37 select documentaries for free
New Taipei City International Documentary Month to screen 37 select documentaries for free
2018/10/02 16:14