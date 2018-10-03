TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fu Jen Catholic University (FJCU) established the first cloud innovation school in Taiwan's northern metropolis to develop cloud computing talent, keep pace with the tech trends, and enhance the nation's competitiveness in the world's technology industry.

On Oct. 29, the opening ceremony of FJCU Cloud Innovation School was conducted in the presence of the president of Fu Jen Catholic University Dr. Vincent Chiang, New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), and Managing Director of AWS Hong Kong and Taiwan Robert Wang, CNA reported.

According to Dr. Vincent Chiang, the main focus of the JFCU Cloud Innovation School is to nurture technical expertise in fields spanning big data, Artificial Intelligenence, Internet of Things, blockchain, and other emerging technologies, which adheres to the city's policy to invest further in training for technology development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Robert Wang said AWS is honored to join hands with FJCU to establish the Cloud Innovation School to foster the adoption of cloud computing services in various companies and sectors and looked forward to the fast acceleration of the city's industry, the reports said.

Earlier in March, an internet innovation center was established in a joint effort by the New Taipei City Government and AWS in support for technology development and startups.

