CHICAGO (AP) — Klay Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's NBA record with 14 3-pointers and finished with 52 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Thompson set the mark when he nailed a 3 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was then mobbed by teammates as the players headed to the sideline for a timeout, with the Warriors leading 113-69. Curry hit 13 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2016. Thompson played only 27 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter.

He had been in a shooting slump to start the season, making just 5 of 36 from behind the arc in the Warriors' first seven games. Thompson was 14 for 24 against the Bulls.

The All-Star guard busted out of the slump quickly with 22 points in the first quarter and had 36 at the half as Golden State was up 92-50. It was the second-highest scoring half by an NBA team. Phoenix scored 107 in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

Curry scored 23. Kevin Durant had 14 points and eight assists. And Chicago product Alfonzo McKinnie added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the two-time defending NBA champions improved to 7-1.

Zach LaVine and Antonio Blakeney led the Bulls with 21 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 18.

BUCKS 124, RAPTORS 109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined because of injury, Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 19 points to help Milwaukee beat Toronto in a showdown of the NBA's last two undefeated teams.

Milwaukee improved to 7-0 in a marquee matchup that lost some luster with Antetokounmpo in concussion protocol and Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to rest.

The Bucks' start to the season matches the 1971-72 club for best in franchise history. Milwaukee made up for Antetokounmpo's absence with another strong showing from the perimeter, with Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe chipping in 17 points each.

Serge Ibaka scored 30 points for Toronto, which had its franchise-best 6-0 start snapped. Pascal Siakam added 22.

The Bucks eclipsed the 110-point mark for the seventh straight game.

TIMBERWOLVES 124, LAKERS 120

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler hit five of Minnesota's eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 32 points and help the Timberwolves hang on to beat LeBron James and the Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns pitched in with 25 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Timberwolves.

James had 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter after missing his first five shots. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists on the 15th anniversary of his professional debut.

Brandon Ingram came back strong from his four-game suspension with 24 points for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma, after scoring 11 points in the first five minutes, had only eight more.

Josh Okogie, starting at shooting guard for Minnesota in place of the injured Andrew Wiggins, had a career-high 17 points.

KINGS 123, HEAT 113

MIAMI (AP) — Willie Cauley-Stein scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Buddy Hield added 23 points and Sacramento ran past Miami.

De'Aaron Fox scored 20 points and Nemanja Bjelica added 19 for the Kings, who outscored Miami 77-55 in the middle two quarters and won on the Heat's home floor for the second consecutive season.

The Kings outscored Miami 68-38 in the paint, and 27-9 off turnovers.

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 31 points for Miami, which got an NBA season-high 24 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside, one shy of his career high. Whiteside also had 16 points and five blocked shots for the Heat.

KNICKS 115, NETS 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points and eight assists, and New York rolled to its second win of the season.

Frank Ntilikina added 16 points and Enes Kanter had 15 points and 15 rebounds off the bench for the Knicks, who had dropped five straight since beating Atlanta in their season opener.

They ended their skid emphatically, outscoring the Nets 59-41 over the middle two quarters and leading by as many as 25 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for the Nets, who dropped their third straight.

TRAIL BLAZERS 103, PACERS 93

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach Collins matched his career high with 17 points and C.J. McCollum also had 17 to lead Portland.

The Blazers have won three straight in the series and eight of the last nine against the Pacers.

Indiana was led by Victor Oladipo with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Darren Collison had 17 points in the Pacers' first home loss of the season.

76ERS 113, HAWKS 92

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Philadelphia flashed a little of last year's playoff form in a win over Atlanta.

The oft-maligned Markelle Fultz had season-highs with seven baskets (on 16 attempts) and 16 points in 23 minutes. Joel Embiid added 10 points.

That was enough to help send Atlanta to its second straight loss. Kent Bazemore scored 18 points to lead the Hawks, who lost their second straight.

