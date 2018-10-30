|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Brooklyn
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|New York
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|3
|.500
|—
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Orlando
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|4
|1
|.800
|2
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|.000
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Portland
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Oklahoma City
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Sacramento
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Phoenix
|1
|5
|.167
|5
___
|Sunday's Games
Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110
Utah 113, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92
Portland 103, Indiana 93
New York 115, Brooklyn 96
Sacramento 123, Miami 113
Golden State 149, Chicago 124
Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109
Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.