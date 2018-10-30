  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/30 10:36
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 0 1.000
Toronto 6 1 .857 1
Detroit 4 1 .800 2
Boston 4 2 .667
Indiana 4 3 .571 3
Philadelphia 4 3 .571 3
Miami 3 3 .500
Charlotte 3 4 .429 4
Orlando 2 4 .333
Atlanta 2 4 .333
Brooklyn 2 5 .286 5
Chicago 2 5 .286 5
New York 2 5 .286 5
Washington 1 5 .167
Cleveland 0 6 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 7 1 .875
Denver 4 1 .800
New Orleans 4 1 .800
Portland 4 2 .667 2
Utah 4 2 .667 2
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 2
San Antonio 3 2 .600
Memphis 3 2 .600
Sacramento 4 3 .571
Minnesota 3 4 .429
Dallas 2 4 .333 4
L.A. Lakers 2 5 .286
Oklahoma City 1 4 .200
Houston 1 4 .200
Phoenix 1 5 .167 5

___

Sunday's Games

Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110

Utah 113, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92

Portland 103, Indiana 93

New York 115, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 123, Miami 113

Golden State 149, Chicago 124

Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.