|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Brooklyn
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|New York
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|3
|.500
|—
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Orlando
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|4
|1
|.800
|2
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|.000
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Portland
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Sacramento
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Phoenix
|1
|5
|.167
|5
___
|Sunday's Games
Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110
Utah 113, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92
Portland 103, Indiana 93
New York 115, Brooklyn 96
Sacramento 123, Miami 113
Golden State 149, Chicago 124
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee 124, Toronto 108
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.