Bencotto, the Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, is thrilled to invite Executive Chef of Mandarin Oriental, Milan, Antonio Guida, who also oversees the Michelin two-star restaurant, Seta, to showcase an exciting and contemporary reinterpretation of classic Italian cuisine together with the newly appointed Chef de Cuisine of Bencotto, Iacopo Frassi.

The four-course lunch set menu with wine pairing, available from 1 November to 3 November, is priced at TWD 4,980+10% per person, and the seven-course dinner set menu with wine pairing, available from 31 October to 3 November, is priced at TWD 7,980+10% per person.