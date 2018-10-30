  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/30 09:48
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 8 4 0 16 42 37
Tampa Bay 10 7 2 1 15 33 27
Pittsburgh 9 6 1 2 14 40 26
Montreal 10 6 2 2 14 33 25
Boston 11 6 3 2 14 34 27
Carolina 11 6 4 1 13 34 31
Buffalo 11 6 4 1 13 30 33
Columbus 10 6 4 0 12 36 38
Washington 10 5 3 2 12 39 37
New Jersey 8 5 2 1 11 28 20
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 30 25
Ottawa 10 4 4 2 10 35 39
Philadelphia 11 4 7 0 8 32 46
Florida 9 2 4 3 7 28 35
N.Y. Rangers 11 3 7 1 7 28 38
Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 25 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 11 8 3 0 16 38 28
Colorado 12 7 3 2 16 41 27
Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 35 32
Chicago 12 6 3 3 15 41 43
Minnesota 10 6 2 2 14 29 27
San Jose 11 6 3 2 14 38 32
Edmonton 10 6 3 1 13 29 30
Vancouver 12 6 6 0 12 31 40
Anaheim 12 5 5 2 12 30 34
Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 36 40
Vegas 11 5 5 1 11 26 30
Dallas 10 5 5 0 10 30 29
Arizona 10 5 5 0 10 26 20
St. Louis 10 3 4 3 9 36 39
Los Angeles 11 3 7 1 7 22 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Detroit 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT

Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Monday's Games

Calgary 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.