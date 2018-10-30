  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/30 09:26
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 0 1.000
Toronto 6 0 1.000
Detroit 4 1 .800
Boston 4 2 .667 2
Miami 3 2 .600
Indiana 4 3 .571
Philadelphia 4 3 .571
Charlotte 3 4 .429
Brooklyn 2 4 .333 4
Chicago 2 4 .333 4
Orlando 2 4 .333 4
Atlanta 2 4 .333 4
New York 1 5 .167 5
Washington 1 5 .167 5
Cleveland 0 6 .000 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 6 1 .857
Denver 4 1 .800 1
New Orleans 4 1 .800 1
Portland 4 2 .667
Utah 4 2 .667
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667
San Antonio 3 2 .600 2
Memphis 3 2 .600 2
Sacramento 3 3 .500
Dallas 2 4 .333
L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 4
Houston 1 4 .200 4
Phoenix 1 5 .167

___

Sunday's Games

Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110

Utah 113, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92

Portland 103, Indiana 93

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.