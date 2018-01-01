TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With a jackpot expected to reach over NT$1.43 billion (US$46 million) by Nov. 1, the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩) in order of appearance in the first section are 33, 11, 20, 34, 03, and 35, while the winning number in the second section was 02, announced Taiwan Lottery last night (Oct. 29).

The Power Lottery has now gone 46 weeks in a row without a winner, breaking the record of 40 weeks set in 2015. If a single winner is able to claim that jackpot, it would be the biggest cash prize since Dec. 11 of last year, and the sixth highest in the history of the Power Lottery.

The biggest winning jackpot claimed by a single person in the history of the Power Lottery was NT$3 billion on April 23, 2015, according to Taiwan Lottery statistics.