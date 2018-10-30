BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1
|Wednesday's Match
Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0
|Friday's Match
Tigre 1, Lanus 1
|Saturday's Matches
Huracan 3, Colon 2
River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0
Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 1
Santa Fe 0, Godoy Cruz 3
Talleres 0, San Martin de Tucuman 0
|Sunday's Matches
Racing Club 2, San Lorenzo 1
Patronato Parana 2, Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Belgrano 0
Banfield 0, Estudiantes 2
Atletico Tucuman 4, Independiente 2
|Monday's Match
Newell's 2, Argentinos Jrs 0
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia