UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says over 100,000 people around the world are missing, calling it a global crisis.

Red Cross protection adviser Agnes Coutou told the U.N. General Assembly's human rights committee Monday that "this is the highest number we have ever had."

She added that the number "represents only a fraction of those estimated to be missing because of past and ongoing conflicts."

Coutou says the three factors driving the crisis are the scale of the missing, the "intergenerational impact" of the missing on families, and the increased internationalization of the problem.