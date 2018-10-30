LONDON (AP) — Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the Leicester owner killed in a helicopter crash after scoring Manchester City's goal in a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the English Premier League on Monday.

The winger celebrated his sixth-minute strike at Wembley Stadium by pointing both of his arms skyward in memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died with four other people when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester's stadium after a match on Saturday. Mahrez played for Leicester from 2014 until moving to City this summer, and was a star of its 2016 Premier League-winning team bankrolled by Vichai.

City returned to the top of the standings, on goal difference from Liverpool, after an eighth win in 10 games, and remained unbeaten in its title defense.

Not only did the champions have to overcome a Tottenham side that had made its best nine-game start to a Premier League, they did so on a field damaged and discolored by an NFL game on Sunday.

Coming a day after a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Wembley field had a faded NFL crest in the center circle, yardage markings all over, and an uneven surface. Both flanks were heavily discolored.

That hardly made for great PR for the most marketed soccer league in the world, and it probably didn't help the quality on show between two of the Premier League's top clubs, who both play an attractive passing game.

Mahrez also had a shot tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the first half, while Harry Kane passed up Tottenham's best chance when he overran the ball in a one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and was tackled.

Erik Lamela squandered a great chance for an equalizer in the 80th minute, blazing a shot over the crossbar with just Ederson to beat.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports