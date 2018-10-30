HOUSTON (AP) — The former president of USA Gymnastics has pleaded not guilty in Texas to a charge of tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Steve Penny entered his plea Monday during a court appearance in Huntsville, Texas.

Walker County District Attorney David Weeks says a Texas judge ordered a $20,000 bond for Penny, which he posted. Penny was arrested earlier this month in Tennessee.

Weeks says prosecutors remain focused on locating the documents they allege Penny ordered removed from the Karolyi Ranch, the ex-national training center near Huntsville, where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them.

Penny's attorney, Rusty Hardin, says the documents were transferred from the ranch to USA Gymnastics headquarters in Indianapolis but Penny didn't receive them.