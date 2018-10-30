  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 118.05 Down 5.35
Dec 120.10 122.80 113.95 114.25 Down 5.40
Jan 118.05 Down 5.35
Mar 123.60 126.50 117.75 118.05 Down 5.35
May 126.60 129.00 120.30 120.60 Down 5.35
Jul 128.55 131.25 122.70 123.00 Down 5.35
Sep 130.90 133.55 125.05 125.30 Down 5.35
Dec 134.15 136.35 128.55 128.65 Down 5.30
Mar 137.20 139.35 131.90 131.90 Down 5.25
May 139.35 141.25 133.90 133.90 Down 5.15
Jul 141.00 142.90 135.65 135.65 Down 5.05
Sep 142.55 144.40 137.20 137.20 Down 5.05
Dec 144.80 146.80 139.65 139.65 Down 5.00
Mar 142.20 Down 5.00
May 143.85 Down 5.00
Jul 145.50 Down 5.00
Sep 147.15 Down 5.00