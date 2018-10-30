New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|118.05
|Down 5.35
|Dec
|120.10
|122.80
|113.95
|114.25
|Down 5.40
|Jan
|118.05
|Down 5.35
|Mar
|123.60
|126.50
|117.75
|118.05
|Down 5.35
|May
|126.60
|129.00
|120.30
|120.60
|Down 5.35
|Jul
|128.55
|131.25
|122.70
|123.00
|Down 5.35
|Sep
|130.90
|133.55
|125.05
|125.30
|Down 5.35
|Dec
|134.15
|136.35
|128.55
|128.65
|Down 5.30
|Mar
|137.20
|139.35
|131.90
|131.90
|Down 5.25
|May
|139.35
|141.25
|133.90
|133.90
|Down 5.15
|Jul
|141.00
|142.90
|135.65
|135.65
|Down 5.05
|Sep
|142.55
|144.40
|137.20
|137.20
|Down 5.05
|Dec
|144.80
|146.80
|139.65
|139.65
|Down 5.00
|Mar
|142.20
|Down 5.00
|May
|143.85
|Down 5.00
|Jul
|145.50
|Down 5.00
|Sep
|147.15
|Down 5.00