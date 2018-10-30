  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2216 Down 46
Dec 2251 2272 2180 2195 Down 56
Jan 2216 Down 46
Mar 2261 2283 2201 2216 Down 46
May 2266 2288 2210 2223 Down 42
Jul 2273 2296 2221 2233 Down 38
Sep 2280 2295 2235 2243 Down 37
Dec 2292 2307 2244 2255 Down 36
Mar 2293 2303 2255 2260 Down 37
May 2295 2305 2261 2262 Down 37
Jul 2299 2309 2267 2267 Down 36
Sep 2277 Down 36