BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2216 Down 46 Dec 2251 2272 2180 2195 Down 56 Jan 2216 Down 46 Mar 2261 2283 2201 2216 Down 46 May 2266 2288 2210 2223 Down 42 Jul 2273 2296 2221 2233 Down 38 Sep 2280 2295 2235 2243 Down 37 Dec 2292 2307 2244 2255 Down 36 Mar 2293 2303 2255 2260 Down 37 May 2295 2305 2261 2262 Down 37 Jul 2299 2309 2267 2267 Down 36 Sep 2277 Down 36