BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2216
|Down
|46
|Dec
|2251
|2272
|2180
|2195
|Down
|56
|Jan
|2216
|Down
|46
|Mar
|2261
|2283
|2201
|2216
|Down
|46
|May
|2266
|2288
|2210
|2223
|Down
|42
|Jul
|2273
|2296
|2221
|2233
|Down
|38
|Sep
|2280
|2295
|2235
|2243
|Down
|37
|Dec
|2292
|2307
|2244
|2255
|Down
|36
|Mar
|2293
|2303
|2255
|2260
|Down
|37
|May
|2295
|2305
|2261
|2262
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2299
|2309
|2267
|2267
|Down
|36
|Sep
|2277
|Down
|36