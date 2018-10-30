FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a man in the kidnapping of a baby taken from the woman of a slain North Dakota woman (all times local):

The mother of a North Dakota woman who was killed and had her baby cut from her womb says she hopes a man convicted in the case never gets out of prison.

William Hoehn (hayn) was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole on charges of kidnapping and lying to police.

He was acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind of Fargo. But the judge Monday labeled him a dangerous offender, and that increased his maximum punishment from 21 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Norberta Greywind says she doesn't think Hoehn should ever walk free.

Hoehn's ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty in Greywind's death earlier and is serving life in prison without parole.

