NEW YORK (AP) — It's not just the White House press corps — local members of the media says they've noticed more hostility from the public since President Donald Trump began his attacks on "fake news."

Three suspicious packages have been addressed in recent days to CNN, a frequent national target of Trump's attacks.

The most recent incident targeting local media occurred last week when an intruder was shot after kicking down glass doors at Fox's local station in Washington.

One Los Angeles journalist's blog post about why she's quitting the business — including examples of enraged motorists and a young girl's harsh words — are striking a chord.

The Radio Television Digital News Association is also tracking the incidents, and has logged 39 so far this year.

Last year, the first time a count was kept, there were 48 such cases.