  1. Home
  2. World

Anger toward media spreads into local communities

By DAVID BAUDER , AP Media Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/30 02:33
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, a Trump supporter holds up a T-shirt reading "You Are Fake News" before a rally by President Donald Trump in R

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, a Trump supporter holds up a T-shirt reading "You Are Fake News" before a rally by President Donald Trump in R

FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, an audience member holds a 'fake news' sign during a President Donald Trump rally in Washington Township, Mi

FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, an audience member holds a 'fake news' sign during a President Donald Trump rally in Washington Township, Mi

NEW YORK (AP) — It's not just the White House press corps — local members of the media says they've noticed more hostility from the public since President Donald Trump began his attacks on "fake news."

Three suspicious packages have been addressed in recent days to CNN, a frequent national target of Trump's attacks.

The most recent incident targeting local media occurred last week when an intruder was shot after kicking down glass doors at Fox's local station in Washington.

One Los Angeles journalist's blog post about why she's quitting the business — including examples of enraged motorists and a young girl's harsh words — are striking a chord.

The Radio Television Digital News Association is also tracking the incidents, and has logged 39 so far this year.

Last year, the first time a count was kept, there were 48 such cases.