JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A dead moose in Wyoming probably won't attract grizzly bears now that its carcass has been blown to smithereens.

Bridger-Teton National Forest officials used 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosives last Friday to get rid of the rotting moose near a trail popular with hikers and hunters.

Forest officials normally do nothing about dead animals but worried the carcass could draw potentially dangerous animals to the trail.

They say using explosives was more practical and less gruesome than cutting up and hauling out about half a ton (half a metric ton) of rotting meat.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the blast obliterated the carcass so it can't be scavenged by bears, wolves and mountain lions.

A biologist determined the moose suffered from worms and died of natural causes.

