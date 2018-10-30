TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials are sending infection-control teams to four long-term pediatric centers and a hospital to assist with training amid viral and bacterial outbreaks that killed a combined 10 people.

Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement Monday the teams will assess infection prevention practices and deploy beginning in November.

They will deploy to University Hospital in Newark; the Wanaque (WAHN'-uh-kyoo) Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell; the Voorhees Pediatric Facility, and the Children's Specialized Hospital, with locations in Toms River and Mountainside.

Elnahal says the deployments are in response to this month's fatal outbreaks.

Nine mostly young people have died at the Wanaque center amid an adenovirus outbreak. A premature baby died amid bacterial infections at the Newark hospital this month.

