In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Workers build refrigerators at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility in Philadelp
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Minh Pham bends tubing at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility in Philadelphia.
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Jose Hernandez operates a turret press at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility i
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Luis Ramos works at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility in Philadelphia. The ex
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Sarmad Eskandar, left, and Mustpha Damen work on electrical components at the Howard McCray's commercial refrig
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Minh Pham works on a compressor unit at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility in
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Christopher Scott, president of Howard McCray poses for a photograph at the company's commercial refrigeration
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Gil Rodriguez constructs a door at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility in Phila
In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photo Show is a gelato case at the Howard McCray's commercial refrigeration manufacturing facility in Philadelphia. T
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sitting in his office beside photos of grandchildren decked in Philadelphia Flyers jerseys, Christopher Scott shakes his head. Another email has come in from another supplier. It wants to raise prices to cover the cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
For weeks, emails and letters have been arriving in a steady stream at Howard McCray, the small Philadelphia factory Scott runs with about 85 workers. It's mostly bad news. One supplier is charging more for shelving brackets, another for electrical switches, a third for wheeled castors. McCray needs those parts for the refrigerated display cases it produces for convenience stores and restaurants.
Since Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and on Chinese products, Scott, like many other American manufacturers, has had to rapidly switch gears.