MUMBAI, India (AP) — India beat West Indies by 224 runs in the fourth one-day international on Monday.

___

India 377-5 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 162, Ambati Rayudu 100; Kemar Roach 2-74) beat West Indies 153 all out in 36.2 overs (Jason Holder 54 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 3-13, Kuldeep Yadav 3-42) by 224 runs.