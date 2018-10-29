Gun injuries, including many from assaults, sent 75,000 U.S. children and teens to emergency rooms over nine years. That's from a new study that found more than one-third of those kids were hospitalized and 6 percent died.

The analysis published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics is billed as the first nationally representative study on ER visits for gun injuries in U.S. kids. Related costs totaled almost $3 billion.

Injuries declined during most of the 2006 to 2014 study, but there was an upswing in the final year.

The results show that 11 of every 100,000 children and teens treated in U.S. emergency rooms have gun-related injuries. That amounts to about 8,300 kids each year. And it doesn't include kids killed or injured by gunshots who never made it to the hospital.