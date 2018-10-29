  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/29 22:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 0 1.000
Toronto 6 0 1.000
Detroit 4 1 .800
Indiana 4 2 .667 2
Boston 4 2 .667 2
Miami 3 2 .600
Philadelphia 3 3 .500 3
Charlotte 3 4 .429
Atlanta 2 3 .400
Brooklyn 2 4 .333 4
Chicago 2 4 .333 4
Orlando 2 4 .333 4
New York 1 5 .167 5
Washington 1 5 .167 5
Cleveland 0 6 .000 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 6 1 .857
Denver 4 1 .800 1
New Orleans 4 1 .800 1
Utah 4 2 .667
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667
Portland 3 2 .600 2
San Antonio 3 2 .600 2
Memphis 3 2 .600 2
Sacramento 3 3 .500
Dallas 2 4 .333
L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 4
Houston 1 4 .200 4
Phoenix 1 5 .167

___

Sunday's Games

Golden State 120, Brooklyn 114

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 110

Utah 113, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers 136, Washington 104

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.