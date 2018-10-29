RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded at a Southern California nightclub.

Police in the city of Riverside say in a statement that the shooting was reported early Monday at a nightclub called Sevilla.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds inside the nightclub and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Five other victims later arrived at local hospitals for treatment of wounds.

The Press-Enterprise reports police say none of the victims' wounds are life-threatening.

The investigation is being handled by the department's robbery-homicide and gang intelligence units.

Riverside is about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) inland from Los Angeles.