TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As lodgings at Wuling Farm during the cherry blossom season are hard to get, interested parties had better take notice of when bookings for lodgings at the farm are available.

The Wuling Farm management said that advance bookings for accommodations at Wuling Hotel (武陵國民賓館) and Wuling Farm Campground during the period from February 1 to March 3 next year will open on Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 respectively, according to a report by Chinese-language Liberty Times.

There are more than 30,000 cherry trees of different varieties in Wuling Farm, Liberty Times reported.

Last year’s cherry blossom season at Wuling Farm, which only lasted for 10 days, attracted more than 60,000 visitors to the mountain to appreciate the immense bloom, the report said. To enable visitors to plan ahead, the Wuling Farm management decided to make bookings for lodgings at the farm during the flower season available early, according to the report.