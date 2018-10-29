TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Italian medical associations named after Italian doctor Carlo Urbani signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company for medical cooperation on Oct. 29, reported CNA.

Under the MoU, Vietnamese pharmaceutical company Stella will provide generic drugs used by the Carlo Urbani Association Taiwan (台灣卡羅歐巴尼協會) and Carlo Urbani Association Italy during their projects in Vietnam for free, during the next three years.

Donato Scioscioli, head of the Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Office said at the MoU signing that the agreement is a specific way to commemorate the work of Urbani, and will have many positive effects, reported Liberty Times.

Urbani was an Italian doctor and microbiologist who first identified severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and is accredited through his work to have saved the lives of millions. He died in 2003 after contracting the respiratory disease.

The SARS epidemic led to 37 deaths from 346 cases in Taiwan during 2003. Across the globe, SARS was responsible for 774 deaths in 37 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Carlo Urbani Association Taiwan President Giovanni Juang (莊振澤) also held a press conference in the Legislative Yuan on Oct. 29, where he named the winners of the annual “Carlo Urbani” award for work relating to infectious diseases.

This year’s winners are Shi Ping-wei (石品薇) from National Taiwan University, and Chu Yi-ching (曲怡靜) from National Chiayi University. The pair will be given scholarships to study infectious diseases abroad.