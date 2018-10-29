  1. Home
Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

By ANICK JESDANUN , AP Technology Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/29 20:10
NEW YORK (AP) — Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. But standing out from the crowd isn't easy, even when a phone offers innovative features.

One such smartphone launches this week from Red, a company with roots in movie cameras. Its Hydrogen One has a holographic screen that produces 3-D visuals without making you wear special glasses.

The challenge will be finding customers beyond gadget elitists. The phone's $1,295 price tag won't help.

But makers like Red face a bigger problem: Phones aren't just about the hardware these days. Chipping away at Apple's and Samsung's dominance is much harder because so much phone innovation these days is a matter of software and artificial intelligence.