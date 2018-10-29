Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;A shower or two;30;25;W;12;80%;79%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;NNW;16;59%;48%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;NE;7;33%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;14;11;Partly sunny;19;13;S;14;39%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Periods of rain;10;6;W;19;95%;89%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-1;-6;Mostly sunny;-1;-6;NNE;8;65%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Mostly cloudy;17;6;W;9;41%;9%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain/snow showers;4;3;A snow squall;4;-7;NW;21;78%;59%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;NE;17;63%;74%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;16;Partial sunshine;23;17;SSE;10;78%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;17;12;Showers around;16;12;WSW;28;72%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;NNW;12;39%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;68%;81%;9

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;29;17;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;9;36%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;ENE;12;55%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, cool;14;8;Clouds and sun;17;13;SSE;13;56%;78%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;NE;11;31%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy, warm;26;18;A morning t-storm;21;8;WNW;11;54%;55%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;7;Partly sunny;20;7;SSW;27;42%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;SE;10;71%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A shower or two;27;19;ENE;12;79%;78%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Partly sunny, breezy;19;8;S;29;62%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;6;4;Periods of rain;9;3;SW;19;82%;92%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;25;11;Periods of sun, warm;24;13;N;7;65%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;24;15;Showers and t-storms;20;9;SW;17;53%;61%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;25;18;Rain, not as warm;20;16;SW;13;85%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;20;NNW;7;47%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;6;Brilliant sunshine;15;6;NW;13;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;NE;14;32%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;24;13;Cooler with a shower;17;11;SSE;29;56%;63%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;29;19;A shower or t-storm;29;20;E;6;65%;65%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;33;24;A shower in spots;32;24;ENE;21;74%;57%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;13;7;Couple of t-storms;15;9;N;16;74%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;W;10;75%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;8;6;Spotty showers;15;8;SSE;29;80%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;N;22;74%;10%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;A stray p.m. shower;26;18;SSW;21;76%;74%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;ESE;13;71%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;17;ENE;5;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;26;3;Bit of rain, snow;7;0;ENE;10;76%;84%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Cloudy;28;22;ESE;7;76%;44%;2

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;37;21;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;8;58%;33%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;1;Variable clouds;8;2;SW;10;66%;16%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Rain and drizzle;19;9;WNW;7;51%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;17;13;Heavy rain, breezy;16;12;W;33;83%;89%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;30;21;Plenty of sun;30;19;N;14;53%;13%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;30;12;Plenty of sun;32;14;NE;8;24%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;19;54%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;3;0;An afternoon shower;5;4;SE;35;83%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;32;22;N;7;61%;7%;9

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;NNE;13;43%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;30;24;Heavy rain, breezy;29;25;S;26;83%;95%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;16;Sunny and nice;31;17;NE;13;37%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;31;16;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NE;9;47%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;High clouds and warm;22;13;SSW;9;72%;3%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;10;68%;77%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;28;A thunderstorm;34;27;N;13;52%;55%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;SSW;18;21%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;25;9;Partly sunny;25;9;NNW;6;24%;23%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Hazy and very warm;37;21;NNW;10;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;S;7;50%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;39;26;Sunshine;38;25;N;18;28%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;19;9;Clouds and sun, warm;18;10;SE;11;82%;59%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;10;69%;87%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NW;9;70%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;27;22;Thunderstorms;27;22;ENE;12;84%;88%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;6;79%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;4;A t-storm in spots;16;3;NNE;15;52%;54%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Rather cloudy;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;13;79%;64%;2

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;14;73%;22%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;11;Spotty showers;14;11;NW;20;68%;82%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;4;A shower in the a.m.;10;3;SW;18;81%;60%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunny;26;14;ENE;7;52%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;25;WNW;12;75%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cool;12;5;Cool with rain;11;5;SW;9;74%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;26;Downpours;29;27;SW;18;80%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;S;8;67%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;30;25;Downpours;29;26;S;19;80%;93%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny, warmer;26;10;SSE;15;43%;4%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;21;13;A t-storm in spots;22;13;ESE;6;55%;64%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunshine and nice;29;23;NE;17;58%;1%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;6;5;Cloudy, not as cool;12;10;SE;16;86%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;ESE;12;73%;21%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;24;16;A p.m. shower or two;22;16;WNW;12;74%;82%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;6;-1;Low clouds;5;0;SW;5;74%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-1;-4;Clouds and sun;2;-4;ESE;18;41%;19%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;36;22;Hazy sunshine;37;23;N;14;35%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;14;66%;70%;7

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;8;WSW;15;51%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;NW;8;48%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;W;18;80%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Partly sunny;19;10;WNW;18;48%;6%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow shower;1;-1;Rain at times;6;4;ENE;16;74%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;4;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;SSE;15;70%;56%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;NE;10;72%;83%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNW;9;80%;79%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;ENE;12;69%;44%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;6;3;A little a.m. rain;9;3;SSW;19;72%;77%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;25;14;Mostly cloudy;25;14;ESE;20;51%;7%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNE;13;52%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;NE;16;68%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;E;8;53%;80%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;14;12;Partly sunny;18;4;SW;23;41%;33%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;10;-3;Sunshine, but chilly;10;-1;NW;9;54%;7%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;21;12;A downpour;21;13;NE;13;58%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;18;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;11;WSW;31;79%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;14;64%;75%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Cloudy, p.m. snow;4;0;E;13;70%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;3;1;Milder with a shower;10;8;SE;23;83%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Clouds and sun;27;21;E;13;67%;22%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, cool;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;9;38%;6%;5

Rome, Italy;Very windy;23;12;Morning showers;18;12;ESE;17;63%;96%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;2;-3;Chilly with some sun;2;0;SE;22;54%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;NW;12;50%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ENE;9;66%;76%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;30;24;NNW;8;67%;60%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;24;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;10;93%;55%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;26;9;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;ENE;12;40%;32%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;23;13;Brief a.m. showers;23;11;SSW;9;60%;86%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;N;6;69%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;9;Showers around;11;8;NW;14;83%;73%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;9;An afternoon shower;13;10;SSE;10;77%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sun;11;2;NW;7;54%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny, nice and warm;24;15;Partly sunny;22;14;SSE;15;52%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;8;78%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;22;8;Partly sunny;23;9;S;8;60%;7%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;31;24;E;6;68%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;4;2;Spotty showers;10;8;SSE;21;95%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;N;23;57%;0%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;21;E;23;55%;60%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;3;-2;Cloudy;6;4;SE;21;74%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;14;7;Cloudy and cool;13;6;W;9;71%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;17;5;Sunny and mild;19;5;NNE;9;50%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;10;SW;11;32%;7%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;E;8;30%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;31;17;Thunderstorms;23;14;ESE;10;74%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NNE;10;50%;5%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Becoming cloudy;10;7;SSE;10;73%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;32;18;Cooler but pleasant;24;21;ESE;10;40%;24%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler in the p.m.;26;11;Not as warm;21;12;SSE;11;36%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;10;-8;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-9;WNW;9;54%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;12;7;An afternoon shower;11;8;E;7;71%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;21;14;Partly sunny, breezy;18;7;S;28;53%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunshine and warm;32;18;E;10;53%;9%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow;4;2;Cloudy;14;11;SE;19;86%;69%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;13;11;Warmer with a shower;21;9;S;22;71%;56%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;11;Overcast, showers;13;9;S;40;81%;88%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;N;8;72%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Sunny and nice;18;3;ENE;4;45%;0%;3

