Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 29, 2018
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;A shower or two;30;25;W;12;80%;79%;2
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;NNW;16;59%;48%;5
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;NE;7;33%;0%;4
Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;14;11;Partly sunny;19;13;S;14;39%;0%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Periods of rain;10;6;W;19;95%;89%;0
Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-1;-6;Mostly sunny;-1;-6;NNE;8;65%;11%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Mostly cloudy;17;6;W;9;41%;9%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain/snow showers;4;3;A snow squall;4;-7;NW;21;78%;59%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;NE;17;63%;74%;11
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;16;Partial sunshine;23;17;SSE;10;78%;30%;3
Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;17;12;Showers around;16;12;WSW;28;72%;91%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;NNW;12;39%;0%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;68%;81%;9
Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;29;17;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;9;36%;2%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;ENE;12;55%;5%;8
Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, cool;14;8;Clouds and sun;17;13;SSE;13;56%;78%;3
Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;NE;11;31%;1%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy, warm;26;18;A morning t-storm;21;8;WNW;11;54%;55%;2
Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;7;Partly sunny;20;7;SSW;27;42%;57%;2
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;SE;10;71%;66%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A shower or two;27;19;ENE;12;79%;78%;11
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Partly sunny, breezy;19;8;S;29;62%;1%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;6;4;Periods of rain;9;3;SW;19;82%;92%;0
Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;25;11;Periods of sun, warm;24;13;N;7;65%;8%;2
Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;24;15;Showers and t-storms;20;9;SW;17;53%;61%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;25;18;Rain, not as warm;20;16;SW;13;85%;89%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;20;NNW;7;47%;78%;3
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;6;Brilliant sunshine;15;6;NW;13;48%;0%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;NE;14;32%;0%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;24;13;Cooler with a shower;17;11;SSE;29;56%;63%;10
Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;29;19;A shower or t-storm;29;20;E;6;65%;65%;8
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;33;24;A shower in spots;32;24;ENE;21;74%;57%;4
Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;13;7;Couple of t-storms;15;9;N;16;74%;91%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;W;10;75%;87%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;8;6;Spotty showers;15;8;SSE;29;80%;84%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;N;22;74%;10%;4
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;A stray p.m. shower;26;18;SSW;21;76%;74%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;ESE;13;71%;60%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;17;ENE;5;51%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;26;3;Bit of rain, snow;7;0;ENE;10;76%;84%;1
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Cloudy;28;22;ESE;7;76%;44%;2
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;37;21;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;8;58%;33%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;1;Variable clouds;8;2;SW;10;66%;16%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Rain and drizzle;19;9;WNW;7;51%;100%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;17;13;Heavy rain, breezy;16;12;W;33;83%;89%;1
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;30;21;Plenty of sun;30;19;N;14;53%;13%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;30;12;Plenty of sun;32;14;NE;8;24%;0%;14
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;19;54%;1%;6
Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;3;0;An afternoon shower;5;4;SE;35;83%;81%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;32;22;N;7;61%;7%;9
Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;NNE;13;43%;0%;5
Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;30;24;Heavy rain, breezy;29;25;S;26;83%;95%;1
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;16;Sunny and nice;31;17;NE;13;37%;0%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;31;16;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NE;9;47%;3%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;High clouds and warm;22;13;SSW;9;72%;3%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;10;68%;77%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;28;A thunderstorm;34;27;N;13;52%;55%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;SSW;18;21%;4%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;25;9;Partly sunny;25;9;NNW;6;24%;23%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;Hazy and very warm;37;21;NNW;10;34%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;S;7;50%;8%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;39;26;Sunshine;38;25;N;18;28%;1%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;19;9;Clouds and sun, warm;18;10;SE;11;82%;59%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;10;69%;87%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NW;9;70%;79%;7
Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;27;22;Thunderstorms;27;22;ENE;12;84%;88%;1
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;6;79%;82%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;4;A t-storm in spots;16;3;NNE;15;52%;54%;16
Lagos, Nigeria;Rather cloudy;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;13;79%;64%;2
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;14;73%;22%;13
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;11;Spotty showers;14;11;NW;20;68%;82%;3
London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;4;A shower in the a.m.;10;3;SW;18;81%;60%;0
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunny;26;14;ENE;7;52%;3%;4
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;25;WNW;12;75%;39%;12
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cool;12;5;Cool with rain;11;5;SW;9;74%;87%;1
Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;26;Downpours;29;27;SW;18;80%;100%;2
Manaus, Brazil;Clearing;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;S;8;67%;84%;6
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;30;25;Downpours;29;26;S;19;80%;93%;2
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny, warmer;26;10;SSE;15;43%;4%;7
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;21;13;A t-storm in spots;22;13;ESE;6;55%;64%;6
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunshine and nice;29;23;NE;17;58%;1%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;6;5;Cloudy, not as cool;12;10;SE;16;86%;68%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;ESE;12;73%;21%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;24;16;A p.m. shower or two;22;16;WNW;12;74%;82%;3
Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;6;-1;Low clouds;5;0;SW;5;74%;27%;1
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-1;-4;Clouds and sun;2;-4;ESE;18;41%;19%;1
Mumbai, India;Sunny;36;22;Hazy sunshine;37;23;N;14;35%;0%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;14;66%;70%;7
New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;8;WSW;15;51%;0%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;NW;8;48%;0%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;W;18;80%;81%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Partly sunny;19;10;WNW;18;48%;6%;4
Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow shower;1;-1;Rain at times;6;4;ENE;16;74%;88%;0
Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;4;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;SSE;15;70%;56%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;NE;10;72%;83%;10
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNW;9;80%;79%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;ENE;12;69%;44%;10
Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;6;3;A little a.m. rain;9;3;SSW;19;72%;77%;1
Perth, Australia;Not as warm;25;14;Mostly cloudy;25;14;ESE;20;51%;7%;11
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNE;13;52%;6%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;NE;16;68%;55%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;E;8;53%;80%;7
Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;14;12;Partly sunny;18;4;SW;23;41%;33%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;10;-3;Sunshine, but chilly;10;-1;NW;9;54%;7%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;21;12;A downpour;21;13;NE;13;58%;86%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;18;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;11;WSW;31;79%;93%;1
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;14;64%;75%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Cloudy, p.m. snow;4;0;E;13;70%;85%;0
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;3;1;Milder with a shower;10;8;SE;23;83%;80%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Clouds and sun;27;21;E;13;67%;22%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, cool;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;9;38%;6%;5
Rome, Italy;Very windy;23;12;Morning showers;18;12;ESE;17;63%;96%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;2;-3;Chilly with some sun;2;0;SE;22;54%;27%;1
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;NW;12;50%;2%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ENE;9;66%;76%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;30;24;NNW;8;67%;60%;7
San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;24;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;10;93%;55%;7
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;26;9;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;ENE;12;40%;32%;8
Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;23;13;Brief a.m. showers;23;11;SSW;9;60%;86%;5
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;N;6;69%;55%;7
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;9;Showers around;11;8;NW;14;83%;73%;2
Seattle, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;9;An afternoon shower;13;10;SSE;10;77%;80%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sun;11;2;NW;7;54%;2%;4
Shanghai, China;Sunny, nice and warm;24;15;Partly sunny;22;14;SSE;15;52%;3%;4
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;8;78%;83%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;22;8;Partly sunny;23;9;S;8;60%;7%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;31;24;E;6;68%;67%;7
Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;4;2;Spotty showers;10;8;SSE;21;95%;89%;0
Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;N;23;57%;0%;10
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;21;E;23;55%;60%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;3;-2;Cloudy;6;4;SE;21;74%;68%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;14;7;Cloudy and cool;13;6;W;9;71%;44%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;17;5;Sunny and mild;19;5;NNE;9;50%;1%;3
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;10;SW;11;32%;7%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;E;8;30%;0%;4
Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;31;17;Thunderstorms;23;14;ESE;10;74%;87%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NNE;10;50%;5%;4
Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Becoming cloudy;10;7;SSE;10;73%;58%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;32;18;Cooler but pleasant;24;21;ESE;10;40%;24%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler in the p.m.;26;11;Not as warm;21;12;SSE;11;36%;1%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;10;-8;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-9;WNW;9;54%;3%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;12;7;An afternoon shower;11;8;E;7;71%;86%;1
Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;21;14;Partly sunny, breezy;18;7;S;28;53%;0%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunshine and warm;32;18;E;10;53%;9%;7
Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow;4;2;Cloudy;14;11;SE;19;86%;69%;0
Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;13;11;Warmer with a shower;21;9;S;22;71%;56%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;11;Overcast, showers;13;9;S;40;81%;88%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;N;8;72%;66%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Sunny and nice;18;3;ENE;4;45%;0%;3
