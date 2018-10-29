Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;89;77;A shower or two;86;77;W;7;80%;79%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;92;78;A morning shower;88;77;NNW;10;59%;48%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Sunny and beautiful;76;47;NE;4;33%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;56;51;Partly sunny;66;55;S;9;39%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;45;40;Periods of rain;50;43;W;12;95%;89%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;NNE;5;65%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;61;44;Mostly cloudy;62;42;W;6;41%;9%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain/snow showers;39;37;A snow squall;40;19;NW;13;78%;59%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;87;69;Mostly sunny;91;72;NE;11;63%;74%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;72;61;Partial sunshine;74;62;SSE;6;78%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;63;54;Showers around;61;53;WSW;18;72%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;81;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;NNW;7;39%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;5;68%;81%;9

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;85;62;Partly sunny;85;64;ENE;6;36%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;78;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;ENE;8;55%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, cool;58;46;Clouds and sun;62;55;SSE;8;56%;78%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;NE;7;31%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy, warm;79;64;A morning t-storm;70;47;WNW;7;54%;55%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;46;44;Partly sunny;68;44;SSW;17;42%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;48;Clouds and sunshine;65;47;SE;6;71%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;A shower or two;80;66;ENE;8;79%;78%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Partly sunny, breezy;66;46;S;18;62%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;43;39;Periods of rain;48;38;SW;12;82%;92%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;78;53;Periods of sun, warm;75;55;N;4;65%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;75;60;Showers and t-storms;68;49;SW;10;53%;61%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;77;65;Rain, not as warm;68;61;SW;8;85%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;68;NNW;4;47%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;63;44;Brilliant sunshine;59;42;NW;8;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;NE;9;32%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;76;55;Cooler with a shower;62;52;SSE;18;56%;63%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;84;67;A shower or t-storm;83;67;E;4;65%;65%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;91;74;A shower in spots;89;75;ENE;13;74%;57%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;55;45;Couple of t-storms;60;48;N;10;74%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;76;Cloudy with a shower;87;77;W;6;75%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;46;43;Spotty showers;60;46;SSE;18;80%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;85;77;Partly sunny;85;76;N;13;74%;10%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;A stray p.m. shower;79;64;SSW;13;76%;74%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;88;72;An afternoon shower;87;71;ESE;8;71%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;61;Hazy sunshine;89;63;ENE;3;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;78;37;Bit of rain, snow;44;32;ENE;6;76%;84%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;86;71;Cloudy;82;71;ESE;5;76%;44%;2

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;98;70;Partly sunny;91;72;NE;5;58%;33%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;48;33;Variable clouds;47;36;SW;6;66%;16%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;61;48;Rain and drizzle;66;48;WNW;4;51%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;62;55;Heavy rain, breezy;60;53;W;21;83%;89%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;86;69;Plenty of sun;85;66;N;9;53%;13%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;86;54;Plenty of sun;90;57;NE;5;24%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;85;69;E;12;54%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;37;32;An afternoon shower;41;40;SE;22;83%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny;90;71;N;4;61%;7%;9

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;85;70;Clouds and sunshine;85;69;NNE;8;43%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;87;76;Heavy rain, breezy;84;77;S;16;83%;95%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;60;Sunny and nice;88;62;NE;8;37%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;88;60;Hazy sunshine;86;62;NE;6;47%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;68;54;High clouds and warm;72;55;SSW;5;72%;3%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;91;76;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NNE;6;68%;77%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;92;82;A thunderstorm;94;81;N;8;52%;55%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SSW;11;21%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;78;48;Partly sunny;77;48;NNW;4;24%;23%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;70;Hazy and very warm;98;69;NNW;6;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;S;5;50%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;103;78;Sunshine;101;78;N;11;28%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;66;49;Clouds and sun, warm;64;50;SE;7;82%;59%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;6;69%;87%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;91;74;A t-storm around;88;73;NW;6;70%;79%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;81;71;Thunderstorms;80;71;ENE;8;84%;88%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;4;79%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;39;A t-storm in spots;61;38;NNE;9;52%;54%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Rather cloudy;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SW;8;79%;64%;2

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;61;Mostly sunny;69;62;S;9;73%;22%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;60;52;Spotty showers;57;51;NW;13;68%;82%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;50;40;A shower in the a.m.;50;37;SW;11;81%;60%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;58;Sunny;79;58;ENE;4;52%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;85;76;WNW;8;75%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cool;53;41;Cool with rain;52;40;SW;6;74%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;85;79;Downpours;84;80;SW;11;80%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing;92;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;S;5;67%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;87;77;Downpours;85;79;S;12;80%;93%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny, warmer;79;50;SSE;9;43%;4%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;70;55;A t-storm in spots;72;55;ESE;4;55%;64%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;71;Sunshine and nice;84;74;NE;10;58%;1%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;43;41;Cloudy, not as cool;54;50;SE;10;86%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;76;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;ESE;7;73%;21%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;76;62;A p.m. shower or two;72;61;WNW;7;74%;82%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;43;30;Low clouds;42;32;SW;3;74%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;31;24;Clouds and sun;35;24;ESE;11;41%;19%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;98;72;Hazy sunshine;99;73;N;9;35%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;77;59;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NNE;9;66%;70%;7

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;56;42;Mostly sunny;56;46;WSW;9;51%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;NW;5;48%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;38;33;Mostly cloudy;36;19;W;11;80%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Partly sunny;65;49;WNW;11;48%;6%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow shower;33;31;Rain at times;42;40;ENE;10;74%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;39;27;Partly sunny;42;29;SSE;9;70%;56%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Brief a.m. showers;87;77;NE;6;72%;83%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NNW;6;80%;79%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm around;93;75;ENE;8;69%;44%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;43;38;A little a.m. rain;49;37;SSW;12;72%;77%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;77;57;Mostly cloudy;76;56;ESE;12;51%;7%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;93;74;Mostly sunny;91;70;NNE;8;52%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sun, nice;91;77;NE;10;68%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;72;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;E;5;53%;80%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;58;53;Partly sunny;65;38;SW;15;41%;33%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;51;27;Sunshine, but chilly;50;30;NW;6;54%;7%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;70;54;A downpour;69;55;NE;8;58%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;65;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;52;WSW;19;79%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower in spots;87;77;ESE;9;64%;75%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;38;33;Cloudy, p.m. snow;39;32;E;8;70%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;37;33;Milder with a shower;49;46;SE;14;83%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;74;65;Clouds and sun;80;69;E;8;67%;22%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;62;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;NE;6;38%;6%;5

Rome, Italy;Very windy;74;53;Morning showers;65;53;ESE;10;63%;96%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;36;26;Chilly with some sun;36;32;SE;13;54%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;52;Plenty of sunshine;70;52;NW;8;50%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;62;A t-storm in spots;82;61;ENE;6;66%;76%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;74;A shower in places;87;75;NNW;5;67%;60%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;76;64;Partly sunny;77;65;N;6;93%;55%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;79;48;Some sun, pleasant;73;48;ENE;8;40%;32%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;73;55;Brief a.m. showers;73;52;SSW;5;60%;86%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;71;An afternoon shower;85;71;N;4;69%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;57;48;Showers around;52;46;NW;9;83%;73%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;48;An afternoon shower;55;49;SSE;6;77%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;55;31;Plenty of sun;52;35;NW;5;54%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny, nice and warm;75;59;Partly sunny;72;57;SSE;9;52%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;N;5;78%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;71;46;Partly sunny;73;48;S;5;60%;7%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in spots;87;76;E;4;68%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;40;36;Spotty showers;50;47;SSE;13;95%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;N;14;57%;0%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;81;66;Mostly cloudy;81;69;E;14;55%;60%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;37;28;Cloudy;42;40;SE;13;74%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;58;45;Cloudy and cool;55;42;W;5;71%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;63;40;Sunny and mild;66;41;NNE;5;50%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;67;50;Mostly sunny;65;49;SW;7;32%;7%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;E;5;30%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;89;63;Thunderstorms;73;57;ESE;6;74%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;70;55;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;NNE;6;50%;5%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;45;33;Becoming cloudy;49;45;SSE;6;73%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;89;65;Cooler but pleasant;75;70;ESE;6;40%;24%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler in the p.m.;79;52;Not as warm;70;54;SSE;7;36%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;51;17;Mostly sunny, mild;47;15;WNW;6;54%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;53;45;An afternoon shower;52;46;E;4;71%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;69;57;Partly sunny, breezy;64;44;S;18;53%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;89;70;Sunshine and warm;89;64;E;6;53%;9%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow;39;36;Cloudy;57;51;SE;12;86%;69%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;55;51;Warmer with a shower;70;48;S;14;71%;56%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;59;52;Overcast, showers;56;49;S;25;81%;88%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;93;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;N;5;72%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;Sunny and nice;64;37;ENE;2;45%;0%;3

