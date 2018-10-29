TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The victory of the far-right Brazilian politician Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential election has put a spotlight on the bilateral relations between the largest South American country and Taiwan as the president-elect is known to have friendly leanings toward the island country.

In February, Bolsonaro became the first presidential candidate to visit Taiwan since Brazil established diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1974. The trip drew ire of China, which denounced it as an “affront to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China,” reported Reuters.

In a video published on Youtube by Bolsonaro this March, the politician was seen touring a number of public institutions and companies boasting virtual reality technologies in Taiwan. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Brazilian delegation was in Taiwan to learn more about local development and explore collaborative opportunities, reported Liberty Times.

Dubbed the “Donald Trump of Brazil,” Bolsonaro has been a harsh critic of China and lashed out at Beijing many times during the election campaign for its predatory investments in the key industries of Brazil. “The Chinese are not buying in Brazil. They are buying Brazil,” Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Trade relationship between the two countries has been robust, spanning mining, agriculture, energy, and other sectors. China has also been earnestly engaged in funding Brazil's infrastructure projects.

With so much at stake, Chinese diplomats have reportedly met with top aides of the president-elect in recent weeks, seeking to underscore the lucrative trading relationship beneficial for both countries, said Reuters.