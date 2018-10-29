LEICESTER, England (AP) — The Latest on helicopter crash in Leicester (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent his condolences to the friends and families of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other victims who perished in a helicopter crash.

In a Twitter post attributed to Infantino, FIFA says it "extends its deepest sympathies to their families & friends & to the many football fans for whom Vichai was an integral member of The Foxes family."

Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai businessman, was killed in Saturday's crash, which occurred near the soccer team's stadium following a Premier League match. It had become a club tradition for the owner to leave after games in a helicopter taking off from the center circle.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura wrote on Twitter that "Vichai's kindness, passion for football, Leicester & its people touched hearts of many."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement that "European football is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of the owner of Leicester City, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and the other four people who lost their lives."

___

10:10 a.m.

Prince William has offered his condolences to the family of the owner of the Leicester soccer club and the four others who perished in a helicopter crash.

William says his "thoughts today are with the family and friends of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and all the victims" in the helicopter, which went down next to the stadium on Saturday.

The prince, who is the president of the English Football Association, says he had known the 60-year-old retail entrepreneur for several years. William says Srivaddhanaprabha "made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world. He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports