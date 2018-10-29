TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Off-Site studio curated the exhibition Supermarket (超級市場), showcasing 5 artists' multidisciplinary works at Bade Market (八德市場) in Taipei. The exhibition will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4.

By curating exhibitions, holding events, lectures, and workshops, Off-Site actively promotes young talents. This week, Taiwanese and Japanese artists will display their works with the theme of supermarket.

The market was one of the representative cultures in local Taiwan, but with the rise of competitors, it seemed to lose its glory compared to the old times. Hence Off-Site decided to rethink the place and bring artworks into the venue.



Xotton boxes can be seen in markets often and artist Han-Sheng Chen transformed them into artworks (image by Off-Site)

The purpose of the exhibition is not about discussing theoretical concepts, such as “art as a consumer product,” “affordable art,” or “art is for everyone,” but to try to push the limit of the objects inside traditional market with contemporary art, said Off-Site.

The exhibition will take place at Bade Market, which is adjacent to Guang Hua Digital Plaza and Huashan 1914 Creative Park. Bade Market was operated by the government for more than 30 years and used to have more than 200 booths selling daily products and food, said Off-Site.

However, the market is full of empty booths and lacks attraction for young people to shop. This is the most urgent problem that needed to be solved, said Off-Site.

Off-Site explained, although only a few vendors and consumers can be seen in the market, time and space seem to be still. Through field observations and interview records, we rethink the traditional markets in cities and try to come up with different ideas about the market.

The artists from the exhibition includes Chester Chuang (莊翔晴)、Han-Sheng Chen (陳漢聲)、Kookie (姜秉汎)、Naoko Hashimoto (橋本奈央子)、 Tania Tsong de O'pazo (莊昀). Their various types of works, such as hand-painted printing, electronic devices installation, and sewing, express the new ideas of transforming traditional market into a contemporary “supermarket.”

Additionally, the opening party will be held on Nov 3. Also, a workshop featured the relationship with sound and Taipei City will kick off on Nov. 4. For more information please go to Off-Site's Facebook page.



Work by Tania Tsong de O'pazo (image by Off-Site)



Hand print work by Naoko Hashimoto (image by Off-Site)