TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An anomaly has been found in an influenza vaccine produced by Adimmune Corporation (國光生技) for children, the second case about problematic flu shots being administered in Taiwan that has been reported within just one week.

The dubious vaccine, the vial of which reportedly contained “unknown white suspended matter,” belongs to the batch No. FKAE1802 vaccines manufactured by Adimmune, reported CNA.

The case was reported by staff of a clinic in Kaohsiung on Oct. 27 to the City’s Department of Health, according to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC). CDC has ordered all medical facilities to cease use of the remaining vaccines from the same batch, wrote the report.

A total of 48,000 vaccines from the No. FKAE1802 batch have been delivered to health departments in nine municipalities, including Taichung City, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, and Kinmen County, said CDC.

Adimmune Corporation has been requested to provide a report on the anomaly in three days to the Food and Drug Administration. Individuals who have doubt over the safety of the government-sponsored influenza immunization program are advised to call the anti-disease hotline 1922 or 0800-001922 for inquiries.

Last Friday, an irregularity involving a “color change” in a Vaxigrip (巴斯德) vaccine prompted Taiwan’s health authorities to halt the use the remaining Vaxigrip vaccines from the same batch, in what CDC called a “single case.” The cause has yet to be identified.