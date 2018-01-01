TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A janitor arrested by police this morning on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old female National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) admitted that he choked the woman after she refused to lend him NT$2,000 (US$65), reported CNA.

At 6 a.m. this morning, police arrested a 42-year-old male custodian surnamed Lin (林) at his former father-in-law's residence in Tainan's Rende District for the alleged murder of a NCKU graduate student surnamed Chen (陳) yesterday (Oct. 28). While being questioned by police, Lin said that he had borrowed NT$1,000 from Chen in the past, but this time when asked her to lend him NT$2,000, she refused and an argument ensued, and Lin admits that he then started to choke Chen, but he says he did not know that she was dead when he left.

According to a police investigation, Lin has been divorced for many years, has a criminal record, and has one daughter. In January of 2016, Lin found a job as a janitor at NCKU through an employment agency for people with disabilities.



Police seal off scene of the crime. (CNA image)

In September of that year, he was hired as an outside contract cleaner and after September, he was hired by the Institute of Education as a temporary worker. Because his vision is impaired in his left eye, he was admitted as a "physically disabled" employee with a monthly salary of NT$22,000.

Though yesterday was a weekend, Chen and other graduate students planned to spend the afternoon studying and discussing in the graduate student office on the fourth floor of the university's Academy of Social Sciences. However, because she left the room for a break at noon, but did not return by nightfall, classmates went to search for her.

At 8:53 p.m. last night, a female classmate found her body in a consultation room on the second floor of the building. When police arrived on the scene, they found the room was in shambles, and Chen was lying face down under the sofa with a rag stuffed in her mouth.



Photo of the victim from her Facebook page.

Police suspect that Chen's death occurred around 12:00 p.m. yesterday and checked footage from nearly 100 surveillance cameras around the scene and found that Chen and Lin had taken the elevator in the building with Chen from the fourth floor to the second floor of the building at noon that day. Lin was then seen leaving the main entrance of the building alone at 1 p.m.

A spokesperson from the Tainan Prosecutor's Office said that Chen's neck showed signs of strangulation, while the rest of her body showed now signs of injuries. The Prosecutor's Office has requested that the Institute of Forensic Medicine perform an autopsy tomorrow morning.