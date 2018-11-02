TWSE announced today that the securities net oversold position by foreign investors was NT$31.24 billion during the week of Oct. 22~Oct. 26, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$146.12 billion securities bought and NT$177.36 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Oct. 26, 2018, was NT$ 308.86 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 6,901.92 billion securities bought and NT$ 7,210.78 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$11,480.93 billion as of Oct. 26, 2018, or 40.34% of the total market capitalization. This is lower (by NT$77.81 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 22~Oct. 26, 2018 were: RADIANT OPTO-ELECTRONICS CORP. 21,467, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION 21,385, CHINA PETROCHEMICAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 13,417, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 22~Oct. 26, 2018 were: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. 67,719, TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 59,082, CHINATRUST FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD. 58,678, respectively.