TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport were wowed by a traditional Maori dance brought by a New Zealand troupe on Oct. 29 in a warm-up event for the upcoming Taichung World Flora Exposition kicking off this Saturday (Nov. 3).

The performance was presented by a 40-strong Whangara Mai Tawhiti Cultural Group led by tā moko artist Derek Lardelli, who will join 36 other groups to enliven the opening ceremony of the international flower showcase, featuring African Flamenco, Samba, and other types of dances, according to Taichung City Government.

Noting that the indigenous peoples of Taiwan and the Maori of New Zealand have been genetically proved to share the same ancestral roots, Lardelli expressed his excitement at performing in Taiwan for the first time and believes it serves as an opportunity for the two sides to exhibit their own indigenous traits.

The opening fest of the flora expo is curated by Taiwan’s Paper Windmill Theater, spotlighting performances interweaving the stories of flowers with human beings over the course of history.

The stage, a fan-shared space taking up 4.4 hectares, will be decorated with some of the most popular flower varieties in export sales, including flamingo flowers, lilies, orchids, and cherry flowers, as well as elements symbolic of Taiwan-indigenous fauna and flora, the government pointed out.

With more than 20,000 visitors expected at the opening ceremony, traffic controls will be implemented around the venue. Individuals are invited to watch the show through live-streaming at the Flora Expo’s Facebook page or via TV broadcast.

Learn more at the event’s official website.

A Kia Ora greeting (Photo by Taichung City Government)