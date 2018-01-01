TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With the Boston Red Sox beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in 5 to 1 to win the World Series yesterday (Oct. 28), Red Sox player Lin Tzu-Wei (林子偉) has become the second Taiwanese athlete in history to win a World Series ring.

The 24-year-old Lin, who is a member of the Bunun tribe and is nicknamed "Tzunami" in Taiwan, yesterday became the second Taiwanese player to win a World Series, after Wang Chien-Ming (王建民), who won it with the Yankees in 2009.

Lin, who is an infielder for the team, posted a photo on Facebook of his wife, child and himself celebrating after his team's victory and wrote, "A full year's harvest is over." He then wrote the following:

"Thank God, thanks to my teammates, thanks to my family for accompanying me, of course thanks to the fans for all their support, finally we can all shout together: Red Sox world champions!"

Lin appeared in 37 games for the Red Sox this season recording a .246 batting average, with six RBIs and his first major league home run coming on Sept. 21. However, he was not included in Red Sox postseason roster.