Red Sox 'Tzunami' becomes 2nd Taiwanese player to win World Series ring

Bunun aborigine athlete becomes 2nd Taiwanese player to win a World Series ring with Boston Red Sox victory

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/29 16:52
Lin (left) (Photo from Lin Tzu-Wei Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With the Boston Red Sox beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in 5 to 1 to win the World Series yesterday (Oct. 28), Red Sox player Lin Tzu-Wei (林子偉) has become the second Taiwanese athlete in history to win a World Series ring. 

The 24-year-old Lin, who is a member of the Bunun tribe and is nicknamed "Tzunami" in Taiwan, yesterday became the second Taiwanese player to win a World Series, after Wang Chien-Ming (王建民), who won it with the Yankees in 2009.

Lin, who is an infielder for the team, posted a photo on Facebook of his wife, child and himself celebrating after his team's victory and wrote, "A full year's harvest is over." He then wrote the following:

"Thank God, thanks to my teammates, thanks to my family for accompanying me, of course thanks to the fans for all their support, finally we can all shout together:

Red Sox world champions!"

Lin appeared in 37 games for the Red Sox this season recording a .246 batting average, with six RBIs and his first major league home run coming on Sept. 21. However, he was not included in Red Sox postseason roster. 
Boston Red Sox
World Series
Lin Tzu-wei

