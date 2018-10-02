TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Keelung City Government on Oct. 29 conducted a fashion show featuring traditional costumes of new immigrants in Taiwan as a promotion of the city's New Immigrant Festival scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Maritime Plaza.

Today, several female residents who emigrated from Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, China, and others feasted the eyes of audiences with a mini runway show in colorful and unique national costumes.

According to the Department of Civil Affairs of Keelung City, this year's New Immigrant Festival to be held on Nov. 3 will continue to promote the previous theme of "Keelung - My 'new' dear home", which hopes to deliver a message of perceiving Keelung as the second home of new settlers regardless of the immigration reasons.

Speaking to the Liberty Times, Keelung City's Mayor Lin You-chang (林右昌) said the city is working to deliver better living conditions and more equal treatment towards foreign residents who are currently living and working here. He also urged the public to respect and support the multicultural society.

In addition to the fashion show, the upcoming event will comprise multi-language singing performances, DIY exotic foods, and several interesting rewards, all of which the public are welcome to enjoy.

(Vietnamese dress - Image courtesy of Keelung City government's official website)

(Indonesian dress - Image courtesy of Keelung City government's official website)

(Thai dress - Image courtesy of Keelung City government's official website)