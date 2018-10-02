TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese state media reports that the country’s first permanent airport in Antarctica is ready to begin construction.

The airport will be capable of servicing China’s small polar aircraft, the Snow Eagle 601, which on previous expeditions has always parked at Russian airports. It will help streamline operations, as a considerable amount of communication and coordination work is required with Russian authorities each time China conducts flights into the Antarctic.

Industry experts say the significance of this news should not be underplayed. The airport will not only further facilitate China’s research and strategic needs on the continent but also give China a voice in the management of Antarctic airspace.

China first began planning the airport three years ago, according to Science and Technology Daily. One of the main tasks of the state’s upcoming 35th Antarctic expedition is to begin construction. China’s Snow Dragon icebreaker ship will set sail on a scientific research venture this Nov 2.

China has previously constructed temporary runways on the ice sheet for emergency landing and refueling purposes but never established a permanent station. The airport will join the numerous others operated by major world powers. The U.S. currently controls one fifth of all Antarctic landing sites.

China has expressed a newfound interest in both of the world’s polar regions, which has sparked concern from global rivals who fear much of the country’s research is for military as well as commercial application.

Earlier this year, Beijing announced grand plans to extend the Belt and Road Initiative to the Arctic, utilizing newly-opened sea lanes resulting from global warming. The government released a white paper in January detailing plans for its “Polar Silk Road”, saying it would “encourage enterprises to build infrastructure and conduct commercial trial voyages.”

Though a suitable location for the new Antarctic airport has been selected, industry insiders say the project will meet numerous difficulties. The ice cover beneath the site must be uniform and its movement range must be small. In addition, special machinery will be needed to first plough through meters of thick, soft snow then create an appropriate surface for aircraft landing and takeoff.

The airport is expected to be 1.5 km long and 80 meters wide. Surveying and mapping work is already finished but it is estimated that construction will not be completed for a number of years.