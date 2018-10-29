TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen pledged to help promote Taiwanese Hakka culture to the world as she met with a delegation from the Taiwanese Hakka Federation of Asia (亞洲台灣客家聯合總會) on Oct. 29.

The President expressed her gratitude to the delegates, who are deployed abroad and have been working with Taiwan’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries to raise the international profile of the island, according to a press release by the Office of the President.

Tsai asserted that considerable achievements had already been made regarding preserving Hakka heritage through her administration’s policies. Examples include the amendment of the Hakka Basic Act, the establishment of nationwide Hakka Radio, and the endowment of Hakka as a national language.

Other feats include the revival of Hakka tourist spots located in several communities such as Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Taitung.

Tsai announced that the government will spearhead campaigns to introduce Hakka culture to an international audience given that Taiwan recently broke its record on number of visitors per year. Over 10 million tourists visited the island in both 2016 and 2017.

Acknowledging that most of the delegates have been stationed in Southeast Asian countries for a significant period a time, she also urged the dignitaries to help advance Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy by taking advantage of trade and cultural exchange opportunities, and by seeking out other potential collaborative spaces.