A trio of privately held companies that serve as the gatekeepers of U.S. election integrity may be its weakest security link.

The three — Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Nebraska, Dominion Voting Systems of Denver, and Hart InterCivic of Austin, Texas — sell and service more than 90 percent of U.S. elections systems. They operate with no significant federal oversight.

Experts say the companies' proprietary systems, which have long stressed convenience over security, impede efforts to make U.S. voting systems harder for the Russians or anyone else to hack.

The companies deflect many questions about security and don't disclose their finances. Critics say consolidation in the low-margin industry discourages innovation that could boost security.

All three companies say security is a top priority and the critics' concerns are overblown.