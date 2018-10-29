TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei’s first all-electric bus route commenced on Oct. 29, with the No. 66 bus servicing passengers between Songshan Station (松山火車站) and MRT Taipei Zoo (動物園站).

A fleet of 12 new electric busses service the route, and it be free until Oct. 31.

The 66 route will travel from Songshan Station to MRT Taipei Zoo via Xinyi Expressway (信義快速道路), and will pass 11 schools and 4 MRT stations. Notable stops include Taipei 101, MRT Muzha Station (捷運木柵站), Muzha Park (木柵公園), and National Chengchi University (國立政治大學).

The bus will operate from 6.30 a.m. until 20.30 p.m. daily at approximately 20 minute intervals.

The Department of Transport, Taipei City Government (DOT, 臺北市公共運輸處) said as part of the city’s green energy policy, 400 electric busses will hit the road over the next four years with the view to completely electrify public buses.

In a bid to help improve the uptake of electric buses, the city government has increased subsidies for electricity-powered buses, in addition to other subsidies provided by the national government.

The Taipei bus electrification project is a means to improve passenger comfort, decrease noise, and limit vehicle vibration, as well as reduce environmental effects, according to the DOT.

The vehicles will be parked at Shin-shin Bus Company’s (欣欣客運公司) Muzha depot, where solar panels have been installed to help charge the buses.