TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2018 U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference commences today (Oct. 29) in Maryland.

Taiwan’s Deputy Defense Minister Chang Chang-kuan (長張冠) led a delegation to the U.S. to discuss a number of matters related to Taiwan’s defense and security. The official agenda listed on the US Taiwan Business Council website notes Taiwan’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific will be discussed today alongside defense operations, tactics and implementation.

One of the key topics of the conference, Taiwan’s changes to its Industrial Cooperation Program, will be discussed tomorrow. It is reported that cooperation now revolves majorly around technology transfer, but the U.S. is currently reluctant to share information regarding certain sensitive technologies.

The military say aside from continuing to improve industrial cooperation methods and strengthening security systems, officials want to discuss additional support in technology output from the U.S.

In a speech at the Legislative Yuan last week, Chang Chang-kuan acknowledged that many countries are sensitive to high-end defensive technologies entering the market, but said Taiwan still seeks to acquire new defense apparatus via the ICP.

The Ministry of National Defense announced its most recent report contains recommendations from U.S. industry experts to establish measures to prevent the proliferation of such technology. Within are suggestions that Taiwan develops a more robust security clearance process to deter theft.

The military reassures it is working towards revising the relevant processes.