All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 11 8 3 0 16 41 34 3-3-0 5-0-0 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 10 7 2 1 15 33 27 4-1-0 3-1-1 2-0-0 Pittsburgh 9 6 1 2 14 40 26 2-1-1 4-0-1 1-0-0 Montreal 10 6 2 2 14 33 25 4-1-0 2-1-2 2-1-2 Boston 11 6 3 2 14 34 27 4-1-0 2-2-2 4-1-0 Buffalo 11 6 4 1 13 30 33 3-2-0 3-2-1 1-1-0 Carolina 11 6 4 1 13 34 31 3-2-1 3-2-0 2-1-1 Columbus 10 6 4 0 12 36 38 3-3-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 10 5 3 2 12 39 37 3-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-1 New Jersey 8 5 2 1 11 28 20 5-1-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 30 25 1-1-1 4-3-0 3-0-0 Ottawa 10 4 4 2 10 35 39 3-2-1 1-2-1 2-2-0 Philadelphia 11 4 7 0 8 32 46 2-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Florida 9 2 4 3 7 28 35 0-2-1 2-2-2 0-0-2 N.Y. Rangers 11 3 7 1 7 28 38 3-3-0 0-4-1 0-1-1 Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 25 43 1-3-1 1-4-1 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 11 8 3 0 16 38 28 3-3-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 Colorado 12 7 3 2 16 41 27 3-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 35 32 5-1-1 2-3-0 2-2-0 Chicago 12 6 3 3 15 41 43 3-2-2 3-1-1 2-1-1 Minnesota 10 6 2 2 14 29 27 5-0-2 1-2-0 3-2-0 San Jose 11 6 3 2 14 38 32 2-1-0 4-2-2 2-1-0 Edmonton 10 6 3 1 13 29 30 2-1-1 4-2-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 12 6 6 0 12 31 40 2-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Anaheim 12 5 5 2 12 30 34 2-1-2 3-4-0 2-1-2 Vegas 11 5 5 1 11 26 30 3-2-1 2-3-0 1-0-1 Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 36 40 2-2-1 3-3-0 1-1-0 Dallas 10 5 5 0 10 30 29 5-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Arizona 10 5 5 0 10 26 20 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 St. Louis 10 3 4 3 9 36 39 2-3-1 1-1-2 1-1-3 Los Angeles 11 3 7 1 7 22 39 2-2-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, Nashville 3

Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2

Montreal 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago 3

Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Detroit 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT

Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Monday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.