TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) yesterday announced that it is going to change the numbering system for Alien Residency Certificate (ARC) in Taiwan to have them match the format of Taiwan national identification cards, with over one million foreign residents expected to benefit from the new scheme.

At a press conference yesterday, the MOI said that in order to create a friendly living environment for migrants and to implement the government's policy of attracting and recruiting foreign talent, the government has decided to amend the coding system for ARCs to match the format of Taiwan national ID cards. The MOI said the new measure will enable immigrants residing in Taiwan to "live with dignity."

In an recent interview with Taiwan Business TOPICS, a monthly publication by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said that the new measure would improve the convenience for foreign residents in Taiwan and enhance their sense of belonging, by enabling them to more easily make online purchases, book tickets, and register for visits, with as much ease as their Taiwanese counterparts.

The MOI said it will change the current ARC numbering system from two letters and an eight-digit number, to one letter and a nine-digit number to match the format of Taiwanese national ID cars. The MOI said it will coordinate with all departments and important business associations to help integrate the changes into the information systems of the both the private and public sector.

The MOI said that this is a major institutional change that is ahead of the majority of the world's countries and in terms of food, clothing, housing, and transportation, it marks a major milestone in Taiwan's immigration policy for resident immigrants by implementing treatment on an equal footing with citizens. The MOI hopes that the new numbering system will help pave the way for retaining and recruiting talent.

Hsu said the MOI will make every effort to speed up the pace of the implementation and that "the Ministry of the Interior will continue to express the greatest goodwill to all the immigrants living in Taiwan, and wholeheartedly welcome foreign friends to Taiwan."

In an interview with CNA yesterday afternoon, a National Immigration Agency (NIA) official said that there was no timetable for implementation, but the ministries would convene a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the next steps, especially computer system revisions, including the National Health Insurance Administration's health insurance cards and the Ministry of Transportation and Communication's driver's licenses.

As for the current number of people holding ARCs in Taiwan, the NIA estimates there are about one million people, including 690,000 migrants workers, more than 30,000 white-collar wage earners, and about 300,000 new immigrants who have not yet obtained their national ID cards. Therefore, if the new version of the residence permit goes into effect, it is estimated that about one million people will benefit.