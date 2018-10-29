Americans crave unity amid violence, anger

A group holds a sign at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, during a memorial vigil for the vi
With a "Let's Pray For America" bumper sticker in the foreground, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, a woman walks into a mall in Bloomingdale, Ill. that's h
Randy Wick, age 68, fills his midterm election ballot at an early voting poll at a mall in Bloomingdale, Ill., on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Wick, a mem
Randy Wick, right, 68, fills in his midterm election ballot at an early voting poll at a mall in Bloomingdale, Ill., on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Wick,
Meeka Grayer, radio talk show host and liberal from Omaha, poses for a photo in Omaha, Neb., Friday Oct. 26, 2018. As authorities intercepted bombs ad
Electrician Robert Major works at a construction site in Coral Gables, Fla., on Oct. 25, 2018. The 51-year-old Republican from Fort Lauderdale said he
Tom Freeman, a moderate Republican and attorney in Lincoln, Neb., poses Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, for a photo in Omaha, Neb. As authorities intercepted b
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a mail-bomb plot targeting critics of President Donald Trump — and then yet another mass shooting — Americans are wondering if the latest spasm of violence might finally prompt some civility.
Both Democrats and Republicans going to the polls for early voting say the polarized political climate has grown toxic and dangerous.
Federal authorities have arrested a Trump supporter in connection to the bombs sent last week to CNN, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others the president routinely derides. Then Saturday, came a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue — an apparent hate crime.
Stanford University sociology professor Robb Willer says the splintering of society along party lines and the ascent of vitriolic campaigning merged to create a breeding ground for violence.